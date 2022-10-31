Jalon Christian Recalls The Excitement Of The First Scenes He Filmed With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson On Black Adam - Exclusive

Jalon Christian said he didn't meet Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson until he got to the set to film his scenes for "Black Adam" and was taken aback by seeing the former WWE superstar in person.

"The first time I met him was probably the third or fourth scene we were shooting," Christian told Looper. "Since I hadn't really gotten to know him on a personal level, my first impression was, 'Oh my gosh, he is so big!' He's such a massive person, but he's so sweet and so nice and funny and such a good actor ... I was so blessed to be able to work with him."

Christian said he immediately sensed how genuine Johnson was, which made their first encounter all the more memorable. "He was such an amazing soul. I could feel everything he did, he meant it, and I didn't feel an ounce of faking or anything. It was just who he was."

Naturally, Christian had to tell Johnson how much of a fan he was of his work, noting when he first met the star he "couldn't get out a full sentence between takes."

"I was so starstruck to be able to see him," Christian enthused. "The first sentence I probably said was, 'Hey, I'm a huge fan of your movies. I'm so happy that I'm able to work with you.' He was such a cool guy. I expected he would be, but he was all that and more."

After that, it was all about the work, and Christian believes being committed to his role when working with the consummate professional in Johnson brought out the best in both of them. "Whenever I'd go to set, I always knew, 'You got to bring it with everything,'" Christian recalled. "To be able to work with him and have his energy so high, we were both working off of each other. To be able to give each other so many moments definitely improved our performances."

"Black Adam" is new in theaters.