Black Adam's Jalon Christian Gushes About His Pivotal Role Opposite Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson - Exclusive Interview

When you first auditioned to play Hurut in "Black Adam," did you have any idea how pivotal that role was going to be to the entire movie?

When I first auditioned, I didn't even know what the movie was, and when I found out it was "Black Adam," I still had no idea what the role would be. So to be graced with such an amazing and pivotal role was so honoring for me, and I'm so happy that I got to be such a big part of the movie.

When did you meet Dwayne Johnson about your role and the learn the significance of it?

The first time I met him was probably the third or fourth scene we were shooting. Since I hadn't really gotten to know him on a personal level, my first impression was, "Oh my gosh, he is so big!" He's such a massive person, but he's so sweet and so nice and funny and such a good actor, and I was so blessed to be able to work with him. ...

He was such an amazing soul. I could feel everything he did, he meant it, and I didn't feel an ounce of faking or anything. It was just who he was.

That really must help you up your game as an actor, in a way. Maybe you didn't even realize it at the time, but when you look at the film now, do you say, "Just being around the guy, his presence really got me amped up"?

Whenever I'd go to set, I always knew, "You got to bring it with everything." To be able to work with him and have his energy so high, we were both working off of each other. To be able to give each other so many moments definitely improved our performances.