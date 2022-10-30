How Evan Peters Came Out Of Going Method On Dahmer

Most people are vaguely familiar with the concept of "method acting," but unless you actually do it for a living, most people may not be aware of how deep that rabbit hole goes. It's an official system called The Method, which was created by Lee Strasberg in the early 1900s. It's all about getting deep into a role in order to portray it in the most accurate way possible. Lots of famous actors are method actors, including Hollywood icons like Daniel Day-Lewis and Johnny Depp. Sometimes — like in the case of Daniel Day-Lewis — method acting can result in Oscar-worthy performances that audiences can't get enough of.

Unfortunately, method acting can sometimes result in tragedy. The most infamous example of this in modern times is when Heath Ledger played the Joker in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight." He pushed himself so far with isolation and sleep deprivation in order to prepare for the role that he ended up accidentally overdosing on sleep medication and passing away before the movie was released. Actors like Evan Peters have to keep tragedies like these in mind when they use method acting to prepare for serious roles like playing real-life serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the recently released Netflix mini-series "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." At a recent presser, Peters discussed what he did to get as deep into the role as possible — and the light-hearted way he pulled himself back to reality.