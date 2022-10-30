Rick Riordan Teases Awesome Things Coming From Iconic Lightning Thief Shooting Location

The "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" film franchise is primarily known as an example of great books that were turned into awful movies. When making the 2010 flick "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lighting Thief," filmmakers made tweaks to key plot elements that fundamentally changed the nature of author Rick Riordan's story. For example, the main characters were aged-up significantly, negating the coming-of-age story at the heart of the beloved book series. However, a brand-new Percy Jackson TV series is in development at Disney+, and it's seemingly shaping up to be an adaptation that honors the integrity of the source material.

According to Variety, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" will star Walker Scobell as the titular character, while Aryan Simhadri has been tapped to play Grover Underwood and Leah Sava Jeffries will portray Annabeth Chase. The same source reports that production, which is filming in Vancouver, will also feature Megan Mullally as Mrs. Dodds/Alecto, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, and Virginia Kull as Percy's mother, Sally.

Thankfully, the earliest whispers from set seem to indicate that production on the first season is going smoothly. In fact, Rick Riordan has revealed that an iconic plot line from "The Lightning Thief" is well underway.