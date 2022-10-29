Avatar: The Way Of Water Will Apparently Boast A Runtime Of Over Three Hours

Director James Cameron is one of the greatest storytellers of his age (even some of his unmade projects have a legendary stature, like his failed Spider-Man movie), but he isn't exactly known to the public for his economy in the editing room. Of the eight feature films he's directed since making his directorial debut with "Piranha II: The Spawning" in 1982, Cameron's style has developed into longer and longer films, reaching a culmination of sorts with "Titanic," which clocks in at well over three hours.

Of course, a good long movie will feel shorter than a long bad one, and the length of "Titanic" didn't keep it from being a box office smash, nor is it easy to find many people complaining about the length of "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" or "Aliens," both available in director's cuts that are longer than their theatrically released versions. So it isn't necessarily a bad thing, nor is it unexpected, that his upcoming "Avatar" sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water" will reportedly clock in at a runtime north of the three-hour mark.