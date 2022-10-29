Fans Of House Of The Dragon Have A Long Wait Ahead For Season 2

A big part of what went wrong with "Game of Thrones" has been attributed to rushed and sloppy execution, but as HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys noted in an interview with Vulture, there certainly won't be any rush with "House of the Dragon" Season 2. On the downside, this means the sophomore season likely won't be out in quite a while.

"Don't expect it in '23, but I think sometime in '24," Bloys said about the next season's murky release schedule. "We're just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It's not to be coy or secretive, but you don't want to say it's going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it."

The fact that HBO is playing its cards this close to the chest about the next "House of the Dragon" season's release might be somewhat frustrating to the fans, but as Bloys specifically mentioned, it's because everyone involved intends to make sure that everything's good and ready before committing to a premiere date. After all, no one wants a half-baked dragon war.