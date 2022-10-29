Fans Of House Of The Dragon Have A Long Wait Ahead For Season 2
HBO's "House of the Dragon" has reached the end of its first season, with all its time skips, recast characters, and every bit as many gruesome twists and turns as you'd expect from a "Game of Thrones" prequel. From the premiere's jaw-dropping numbers to the war-filled future "House of the Dragon" Season 1 finale seems to set up, the show's future certainly seems interesting.
Whether the show continues to go head to head with Amazon Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" in coming seasons remains to be seen, but regardless of the continuation of that particular fantasy rivalry, fans of "House of the Dragon" must already be waiting to see how the story of the warring Targaryen factions continues now that the Dance of the Dragons seems truly poised to begin. However, it appears that aficionados still have to wait for quite a while before "House of the Dragon" Season 2 premieres.
House of the Dragon Season 2 won't arrive until 2024
A big part of what went wrong with "Game of Thrones" has been attributed to rushed and sloppy execution, but as HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys noted in an interview with Vulture, there certainly won't be any rush with "House of the Dragon" Season 2. On the downside, this means the sophomore season likely won't be out in quite a while.
"Don't expect it in '23, but I think sometime in '24," Bloys said about the next season's murky release schedule. "We're just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It's not to be coy or secretive, but you don't want to say it's going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it."
The fact that HBO is playing its cards this close to the chest about the next "House of the Dragon" season's release might be somewhat frustrating to the fans, but as Bloys specifically mentioned, it's because everyone involved intends to make sure that everything's good and ready before committing to a premiere date. After all, no one wants a half-baked dragon war.