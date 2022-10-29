Why John Carpenter Didn't Return To Direct The Halloween Sequels

John Carpenter has many accolades when it comes to directing, producing, writing, and even composing movies. While he's made all sorts of films over the years, horror fans are likely to remember his notable contributions to the genre. When John Carpenter movies are ranked, horror and horror-adjacent works like "The Thing," "The Fog," and "Christine" come very near to the top. Still, when it comes to sheer cultural omnipresence, none of these great horror works can truly hold a torch to "Halloween."

When it came out in 1978, Carpenter's original "Halloween" had an immediate cultural impact, and the filmmaker's shoestring-budget B-movie effort ended up spawning numerous sequels, reboots, and revivals, right up until 2022's divisive franchise finish "Halloween Ends."

Though Carpenter continued to wear various behind-the-scenes hats as the franchise rumbled on, he didn't ever actually direct another "Halloween" movie after the first one. Here's why he didn't return to direct the sequels.