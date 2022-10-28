A Siegfried & Roy Series Is Being Developed For Apple TV+

Considered by many to be magic's greatest duo, Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn — aka Siegfried & Roy — will reportedly be immortalized on an Apple TV+ series about their lives. The show is based on an Apple original podcast called "Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy" and will be told from various perspectives, per Deadline.

Hailing from Germany, Siegfried & Roy were best known for their big-cat magic shows featuring fully grown white lions and white tigers. The pair joined forces in the late 1950s and eventually worked their way up the magic ranks before landing permanent gigs in Las Vegas (via SyFy). From 1990 to the early 2000s, Siegfried & Roy ruled the Vegas roost with elaborate acts, costumes, illusions, and Hollywood cameos. But their world would come crashing down in 2003 with the infamous white tiger attack on Roy during one of the duo's shows. According to doctors, the legendary magician almost lost his life — and had actually flatlined multiple times afterward.

"Roy was in such distress from his airway — loss of airway — that his heart stopped multiple times," trauma surgeon Dr. Allan MacIntyre explained to ABC News in 2019. But fate had other plans.

Roy survived his devastating 2003 ordeal and would go on to live for nearly two more decades before passing away in 2020 from COVID-19 complications at age 75. Siegfried, who was also Roy's romantic partner, wound up dying from pancreatic cancer in January 2021 (via Newsweek). Little is known about the Apple TV+ series being developed about them, other than a few details released by Deadline.