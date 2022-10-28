Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Letitia Wright Discusses The Joy Of Shuri's Relationship With Riri Williams

It is hard to imagine the return to 2018's "Black Panther" without the late, great Chadwick Boseman in the title role, but the cast of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is certainly prepared to rise to the challenge. The sequel will feature a headlining roster of characters from the first movie, all of which happen to be female. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Angela Bassett all return as Shuri, Nakai, Okoye, and Queen Mother Ramonda respectively. They will be joined by "I May Destroy You" star Michaela Coel, with Winston Duke and Martin Freeman also coming back as M'Baku and Everett K. Ross as well.

But by far one of the most surprising additions to the follow-up movie is Ironheart, also known as Riri Williams, who will be played by Dominique Thorne. Ironheart is one of the newest characters in the Marvel comics canon, and Thorne will also get to headline the character in a Disney+ series slated for release in 2023 (per The Hollywood Reporter). But fans will first get to see Riri interact with fellow tech-savvy student Shuri in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Letitia Wright has spoken about this unique relationship and what audiences can expect to see between the two fiercely independent and powerful women.