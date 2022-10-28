James Gunn Says Kevin Feige Was The First Person He Told About His New DC Gig

In one of the most welcome surprises from an increasingly embattled Warner Bros. Pictures, James Gunn has been brought on board to co-lead DC Comics' cinematic endeavors. This comes just over a year after the release of Gunn's DC debut, 2021's "The Suicide Squad" — a critical success despite a COVID-strapped box-office performance.

Gunn will be joined by Peter Safran, a film producer who worked on a number of DC films including Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," "Shazam!" and its upcoming sequel, "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," as well as "Blue Beetle." Safran's first DC film was James Wan's "Aquaman," after serving as a producer on a great number of the director's previous projects, including those in the successful "Conjuring" universe. Notably, Safran has not been involved in any Zack Snyder-directed features, "Black Adam," the upcoming "The Flash" film, nor the canceled "Batgirl" HBO Max feature. He was, however, an executive producer on HBO's "Peacemaker" series, helmed by Gunn. As far as DC track records go, Safran's is stronger than most.

Though this announcement is a promising one for the future of the DC Universe, it came as a disappointment to fans of Gunn's Marvel Studios work. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn's DC contract has an exclusivity clause, meaning he cannot continue to work with Marvel Studios for the entirety of his four-year engagement with DC. This has stoked many jokes about a longstanding perceived rivalry between Gunn and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, and Gunn has something to say about the rumored, non-existent feud.