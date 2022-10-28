Looper Asks: What's Your Favorite Cameo On The Big Bang Theory? - Exclusive Survey

"The Big Bang Theory" did just about everything a sitcom could do while it was on the air, winning virtually every major award in the game, becoming a legitimate ratings sensation, and claiming as prominent a spot in the pop culture pantheon as many of the shows and movies its main characters idolized. And that's saying a lot for a show that largely centered on a group of scientifically inclined goofballs who spent the bulk of their screen time talking about comic books, playing video games, and obsessing over sci-fi and fantasy films.

That core group of characters, of course, stuck around pretty much from the show's 2007 pilot episode all the way through its 2019 finale. Over that span, "The Big Bang Theory" creative team got pretty good at keeping things fresh by way of bolstering the narratives of supporting players and adding new full-time characters to the mix. Series producers were also exceedingly adept at bringing famous faces aboard for cameo appearances, with icons from the scientific community and pop culture making regular appearances on the show throughout. So much so that it eventually became a bit of a game to guess which bastion of nerd culture "The Big Bang Theory" gang would get to meet next.

Thanks to a recent Looper survey, we no longer have to guess which celebrity cameo meant the most to fans of the series. Here's who "The Big Bang Theory" diehards crowned the king of the cameo.