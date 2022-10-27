Emilia Clarke Appears To Be Playing Abigail Brand In Secret Invasion According To A Marvel Leak

According to an October 27 report from Collider, Marvel released a GIF aka compressed visual image/video recently of Clarke on the official Tenor GIF database, which had the tags "#Its-The-Beginning" and "#Abigail-Brand." The Brand tag was eventually removed, but not before fans and media outlets could get a glimpse at it.

"This means she should, hopefully, be a recurring role in the MCU!" wrote Twitter user @SlothenKing. For those unaware of Brand's impact on the "Secret Invasion" storyline, here's a quick refresher: The character is described by Marvel as a half-mutant, half-alien secret agent who is the head of S.W.O.R.D. — a division of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the comics. In the MCU, S.H.I.E.L.D. no longer exists following the events of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," so it's expected that S.W.O.R.D. will essentially take the agency's place as Earth's top espionage unit.

With Brand as the commander of S.W.O.R.D., the character will likely serve as Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) main contact on Earth during "Secret Invasion." If you remember, Fury is up in space with the Skrulls at the end of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." So, who knows what will be in store for him and Clarke's Brand throughout the six-part Disney+ series? "Secret Invasion" is currently slated for a Spring 2023 release.