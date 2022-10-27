The Crown Season 5 Trailer Has Fans Buzzing Over Elizabeth Debicki's Portrayal Of Princess Diana

The trailer for Season 5 of "The Crown" features the most iconic member of the royal family front and center (no, not the corgis). Set to take place during the 1990s, Season 5 of "The Crown" will examine the ill-fated relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana, ultimately culminating in their 1996 divorce. The first look at Elizabeth Debicki's Diana has fans buzzing.

For some "Crown" fans, Debicki's imitation of Diana's voice is particularly uncanny. Debicki doesn't speak much during the trailer, but what she does say speaks volumes about Diana's strained relationship with the family and the unprecedented scrutiny she was under. "People will never understand how it's really been for me," Debicki says in Diana's characteristic hushed tone. "I never stood a chance." Later, right before her infamous 1995 interview with the BBC, she adds, "I won't go quietly. I'll battle till the end." Said Debicki of her time playing Diana, "[Creator] Peter [Morgan] and the entire crew of this job do their utmost to really handle everything with such sensitivity and truth and complexity" (via Entertainment Weekly).

One Redditor, u/tmrtdc3, reacted, "I literally wasn't sure whether it was Debicki or a recording of Diana." Others were similarly impressed by her transformation into the People's Princess. "Man," wrote u/Inmyhumbleopinion24. "For a moment I wasn't sure if I was watching the real Princess Diana or not. Debicki nailed it spot on."

Another fan remarked that Debicki's performance might be the best portrayal of Diana yet — high praise, considering the award-winning work by Emma Corrin in earlier seasons of "The Crown" and Kristen Stewart in 2021's "Spencer." Viewers can judge for themselves when the fifth season of "The Crown" hits Netflix on November 9.