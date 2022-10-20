Charles And Diana Take Center Stage In The Trailer For The Crown Season 5

Netflix gave us more than we could handle at the 2022 TUDUM event. An impressive among of trailers dropped, but perhaps the one most buzzed about was for Season 5 of "The Crown." Given Queen Elizabeth II's recent death, the interest in the hit Netflix original series has only risen.

The new season will include new actors and will be s set in the mid-1990s. Imelda Staunton plays the Queen this time around ("Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix"), following in the footsteps of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman. Joining her in the cast is Elizabeth Dubeki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major, and Flora Montgomery as Norma Major.

Season 5 of "The Crown" will likely be one of the most-talked about seasons to date, especially with a deeper dive into the love triangle between Princess Diana, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles. The first trailer certainly teased all the drama that's to come.