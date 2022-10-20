Charles And Diana Take Center Stage In The Trailer For The Crown Season 5
Netflix gave us more than we could handle at the 2022 TUDUM event. An impressive among of trailers dropped, but perhaps the one most buzzed about was for Season 5 of "The Crown." Given Queen Elizabeth II's recent death, the interest in the hit Netflix original series has only risen.
The new season will include new actors and will be s set in the mid-1990s. Imelda Staunton plays the Queen this time around ("Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix"), following in the footsteps of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman. Joining her in the cast is Elizabeth Dubeki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major, and Flora Montgomery as Norma Major.
Season 5 of "The Crown" will likely be one of the most-talked about seasons to date, especially with a deeper dive into the love triangle between Princess Diana, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles. The first trailer certainly teased all the drama that's to come.
The Crown Season 5 will dig deeper into Princess Diana's life
The drama is not slowing down in Season 5 of "The Crown." While Queen Elizabeth II is at the forefront, the problems between Prince Charles and Princess Diana certainly take the forefront at times. Perhaps the most difficult thing to watch in the upcoming season will be Princess Diana's death, which was hinted at in the Season 4 finale. It's sure to start a conversation on social media, and it'll be interesting to see how the show breaks down the events of that fateful day in 1997.
Others joining "The Crown" for Season 5 include James Murray as Prince Andrew, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, and Khalid Abdalla as Diana's romantic partner Dodi Fayed. Playing Princess Diana and Prince Charle's children in the series are Senan West and Timothee Sambor as Prince William, and Teddy Hawley and Will Powell as Prince Harry. West is the son of Dominic West.
"The Crown" Season 5 premieres on Netflix on November 9, 2022.