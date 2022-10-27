Zack Snyder Praises Henry Cavill As His Favorite Superman

Zack Snyder has some choice words to say for Henry Cavill.

The duo first began their working relationship with "Man of Steel," which launched the DC Extended Universe in 2013. Following the success of the solo Superman flick, Cavill and Snyder buddied up again for a direct sequel: "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," which folded Ben Affleck in as the Caped Crusader. The release of "Dawn of Justice" marked a turning point for the franchise and Cavill. Negative reviews and middling box office receipts compelled the brass at Warner Bros. to intervene with the release of "Justice League," which led to more of the same disappointment.

Following what should have been the monumental team-up film, Cavill and Snyder began to dissociate from the franchise. Snyder teamed up with Netflix to launch the "Army of the Dead" franchise, while Cavill stepped into the lead role of "The Witcher" for the streamer. A glimmer of hope manifested in 2021 when Zack Snyder's director's cut of "Justice League" was released, which featured unseen footage of Cavill's Superman. Critics and audiences praised the 4-hour cut of the film, with many hoping its release would restore the so-called "Snyderverse" and plant the seeds for Cavill's return.

In a strange twist, Dwayne Johnson is the one responsible for Cavill's return as the Man of Steel. The post-credits scene for "Black Adam" sees Cavill back as Kryptonian — a move that has been applauded across the board. Following the reveal, Cavill opened up about his return, and here's how Snyder fits into it.