Tim Allen Is Back As You-Know-Who In The New Trailer For The Santa Clauses
Tim Allen is Santa once again! After the success of the hit "Santa Clause" movies in the '90s and 2000s, Disney announced in January that the popular movies would be revived in a Disney+ miniseries called "The Santa Clauses." In the movie, Scott Calvin, aka Santa Clause (Allen), decides to retire from being Santa so that his children can have some experience living in the real world after growing up at the North Pole.
Speaking to People, Tim Allen talked about how it felt to be Jolly Old Saint Nick once again. "To be on set again with so many of the original cast (more to come eventually) was like seeing family again," Allen said to People. "It's almost as if time had stood still other than my age. I look younger now in the Santa makeup than I do out of it." In another interview for Entertainment Weekly, Allen talked about another effect of returning to the big red suit. "As I walked on set for the first time in the full regalia, everybody got very quiet, both adults and kids," Allen explained. "When I show up dressed in the full suit and everything else, there's big smiles on people's faces. Little kids are quiet. I had totally forgotten that. It does feel like Santa's in the room." It seems just the image of Allen as Santa has a magic all its own.
Fans got their first look at Allen returning to the role in the teaser trailer for the miniseries that premiered in September. Now fans have a new full-length trailer that gives a little more insight into the goings on at the North Pole.
Santa's disastrous retirement
In the trailer, Santa finds himself growing weary of his job as Santa Claus, especially as belief in ol' Saint Nick is waning and damaging the magic of Christmas. He decides to retire and moves his family back to the real world, but his plan backfires as his replacement ruins the Christmas spirit, causing elves to start disappearing. With Christmas in crisis, Scott Calvin has to race back to the North Pole with his family to save the holiday once again.
Fans on social media were excited and nostalgic to see all the old characters once again. "[Carol Newman] kicking the s*** out of a giant toy soldier is everything I didn't know I needed," tweeted @daphnescrane in reference to a scene in the trailer. "OH I AM SO READYYYY" tweeted @kateskatic enthusiastically. Users on Reddit had similarly positive things to say about the trailer and the upcoming miniseries. "This actually looks great," wrote u/rocker2014. "I have a lot of nostalgia for these movies. Nothing beats the first but the 2nd was pretty good too. 3rd fell off a cliff, but this looks really good." Others speculated on plot points, such as u/PuzzleheadedAd5381, who expressed a hope that Charlie would become the replacement Santa at the end of the limited series. So it seems like fans of the original movies have very high hopes for the upcoming revival.