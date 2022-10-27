Tim Allen Is Back As You-Know-Who In The New Trailer For The Santa Clauses

Tim Allen is Santa once again! After the success of the hit "Santa Clause" movies in the '90s and 2000s, Disney announced in January that the popular movies would be revived in a Disney+ miniseries called "The Santa Clauses." In the movie, Scott Calvin, aka Santa Clause (Allen), decides to retire from being Santa so that his children can have some experience living in the real world after growing up at the North Pole.

Speaking to People, Tim Allen talked about how it felt to be Jolly Old Saint Nick once again. "To be on set again with so many of the original cast (more to come eventually) was like seeing family again," Allen said to People. "It's almost as if time had stood still other than my age. I look younger now in the Santa makeup than I do out of it." In another interview for Entertainment Weekly, Allen talked about another effect of returning to the big red suit. "As I walked on set for the first time in the full regalia, everybody got very quiet, both adults and kids," Allen explained. "When I show up dressed in the full suit and everything else, there's big smiles on people's faces. Little kids are quiet. I had totally forgotten that. It does feel like Santa's in the room." It seems just the image of Allen as Santa has a magic all its own.

Fans got their first look at Allen returning to the role in the teaser trailer for the miniseries that premiered in September. Now fans have a new full-length trailer that gives a little more insight into the goings on at the North Pole.