Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil: Born Again To Use Just A Little More CGI
Matt Murdock can't stay in Los Angeles forever. Eventually, he's going to have to leave the golden state and return to New York City, where a crime-ridden Hell's Kitchen will await him in the upcoming Disney+ series "Daredevil: Born Again." Named for the seminal 1986 Frank Miller story, this 18-episode series will finally bring Charlie Cox's iteration of the character into the MCU in full force. As soon as episodes of "Hawkeye" began to air, fans speculated with excitement that Wilson Fisk could appear at any moment — and within weeks of his eventual debut, Matt Murdock appeared in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" as Peter Parker's "really good" legal counsel.
It didn't take long for a solo series to be announced at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, with the studio even unveiling brief footage of his new yellow and red look. Fans got a more complete picture of what Daredevil would look like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he appeared in an episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." For fans engaging in good faith, reactions were mostly positive — save for a few mixed feelings on a technical choice that Charlie Cox hopes to see more of.
Bring on the animation
In a justifiably cautious statement to GQ, Charlie Cox said that he'd actually appreciate more computer generated-imagery (CGI) in his upcoming "Daredevil: Born Again" series. After expressing his anxiety that anything he details about his hopes for the show will become a news story (we're sorry, Charlie), the beloved actor said, "Hopefully, on [Born Again,] we will be able to use — and I hope that we do it sparingly ... a tiny bit more CGI in the action sequences."
Viewers have already seen what CGI could do for the character — with animation, Daredevil can do incredible acrobatic stunts that, while commonplace in the comics, may be impossible for a stunt performer to actually execute. Popular online media critic Mr. Sunday Movies praised the use of CGI for Daredevil in "She-Hulk," and likened his movement both in the comics and the show to that of Spider-Man. As Looper reported previously, however, "She-Hulk" fans couldn't agree on whether or not the computer-generated stunts were peak Daredevil or a queasy plunge into the uncanny valley. Still, as long as Cox is at the helm, it's doubtful CGI could dampen over five years of anticipation.