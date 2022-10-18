Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil: Born Again To Use Just A Little More CGI

Matt Murdock can't stay in Los Angeles forever. Eventually, he's going to have to leave the golden state and return to New York City, where a crime-ridden Hell's Kitchen will await him in the upcoming Disney+ series "Daredevil: Born Again." Named for the seminal 1986 Frank Miller story, this 18-episode series will finally bring Charlie Cox's iteration of the character into the MCU in full force. As soon as episodes of "Hawkeye" began to air, fans speculated with excitement that Wilson Fisk could appear at any moment — and within weeks of his eventual debut, Matt Murdock appeared in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" as Peter Parker's "really good" legal counsel.

It didn't take long for a solo series to be announced at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, with the studio even unveiling brief footage of his new yellow and red look. Fans got a more complete picture of what Daredevil would look like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he appeared in an episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." For fans engaging in good faith, reactions were mostly positive — save for a few mixed feelings on a technical choice that Charlie Cox hopes to see more of.