Love And Heartache Abound In The Trailer For Netflix's Young Royals Season 2

In summer 2021, the world became enthralled with a fresh edition to Netflix's teen drama lineup — "Young Royals." The story centers on Swedish Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding), who is sent to the elite boarding school Hillerska after getting into a fight at a party. Here, he battles against his attraction toward fellow student Simon (Omar Rudberg), his conniving cousin August (Malte Gårdinger), and the sudden pressure to fill the shoes of his late older brother Erik (Ivar Forsling), the Crown Prince of Sweden.

Upon its premiere last year, "Young Royals" advanced to the streaming platform's top 10 in 12 different countries. The show was a particular hit in Sweden and Norway, where it held this status for five weeks. Ever since, the masses have been clamoring for more.

Fans of "Young Royals" will be thrilled to know that the show is returning for a second season, with the premiere set for November 1 on Netflix. "Young Royals" Season 2 is going to pick up right where 2021's high-stress finale left off. Wilhelm finally gives in to his feelings toward Simon, but an intimate moment between them is sneakily captured by August, who makes the video go viral. In an effort to appease his royal family, Wilhelm denies that it's him in the video, much to Simon's annoyance.

Is Wilhelm able to reconcile with the love of his life? Will there be repercussions for August's actions? A newly-released trailer for Season 2 provides some hints about forthcoming events.