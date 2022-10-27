Daniel Radcliffe Names Harry Potter's Chris Columbus As The Greatest Influence On His Career

Although Columbus ultimately left the "Harry Potter" franchise after helming the second movie, his influence left a lasting impression on Daniel Radcliffe. In an interview with GQ, the actor was doing a breakdown of his most iconic characters when he revealed that Columbus was integral to getting the film series off the ground. Radcliffe also credits the director with kick-starting his acting career.

"I don't think anyone could have started the series in the way that Chris did. I don't think anyone else could have wrangled 30 kids and kept us all focused and happy in the way that he did," Radcliffe said, going on to explain that each "Harry Potter" director influenced him at different stages as he developed as an actor (via YouTube). "I'm incredibly lucky to have worked with all of them, but honestly the person that I think had the greatest influence on me out of all of those [directors] is Chris Columbus."

With "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," Chris Columbus delighted wide-eyed viewers with a glimpse into the enchantment of Hogwarts and the lonely young boy who found his home there. The events of the first two films have a huge impact on later installments, so Columbus' vision was key to the flow of the narrative. With execution like that, it's no wonder Radcliffe still speaks highly of him so many years later.