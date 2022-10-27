Daniel Radcliffe Names Harry Potter's Chris Columbus As The Greatest Influence On His Career
You can argue all day about which "Harry Potter" movie is the best, but the films do a pretty stellar job of capturing the essence of the beloved book series. Every installment offers an exploration of various themes such as friendship, love, classism, and the burden of the hero's journey, but each film has an atmosphere all its own. While the cast does a great job of bringing the characters off the page, there were plenty of people working behind the scenes making sure that the films encapsulated the magic of the wizarding world.
The franchise is known for its impeccable production design, which brings the story's fantastical subject matter to life. Adapting seven books for the silver screen was no small undertaking, and it took a grand total of four different directors to complete the series. Chris Columbus conquered the first two movies, then Alfonso Cuarón came on to direct "Prisoner of Azkaban," followed by "Goblet of Fire" director Mike Newell, and David Yates, who directed the final four films (via Insider). Each director affected the tone of the movies in their own way, honing in on the phases of Harry's childhood with distinctive style. However, when Daniel Radcliffe thinks about who had the biggest impact on him during those years, one name stands out.
Director Chris Columbus helped to lay the foundation of Daniel Radcliffe's career
Although Columbus ultimately left the "Harry Potter" franchise after helming the second movie, his influence left a lasting impression on Daniel Radcliffe. In an interview with GQ, the actor was doing a breakdown of his most iconic characters when he revealed that Columbus was integral to getting the film series off the ground. Radcliffe also credits the director with kick-starting his acting career.
"I don't think anyone could have started the series in the way that Chris did. I don't think anyone else could have wrangled 30 kids and kept us all focused and happy in the way that he did," Radcliffe said, going on to explain that each "Harry Potter" director influenced him at different stages as he developed as an actor (via YouTube). "I'm incredibly lucky to have worked with all of them, but honestly the person that I think had the greatest influence on me out of all of those [directors] is Chris Columbus."
With "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," Chris Columbus delighted wide-eyed viewers with a glimpse into the enchantment of Hogwarts and the lonely young boy who found his home there. The events of the first two films have a huge impact on later installments, so Columbus' vision was key to the flow of the narrative. With execution like that, it's no wonder Radcliffe still speaks highly of him so many years later.