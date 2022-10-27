The Unexpected Connection Paula Newsome Made Because Of Spider-Man: No Way Home - Exclusive

2021 was a big year for Paula Newsome. Her profile was boosted with the one-two punch of her latest series, "CSI: Vegas," premiering while she was also appearing in the blockbuster Marvel film "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Now, the veteran actor — whose previous credits include "NCIS" and "Chicago Med" — finally seems to be turning heads in Hollywood.

On "CSI: Vegas," Newsome stars as Maxine Roby, head of the Las Vegas Crime Lab, leading a gifted team of forensic investigators who use state-of-the-art techniques to follow the evidence and capture criminals. A sequel to the long-running "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" that ended in 2015, the Las Vegas installment is currently in its second season, which airs Thursdays on CBS.

Meanwhile, in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," she played the small but pivotal role of the MIT Assistant Vice Chancellor who had a hand in denying Peter Parker admission into the university because of all the negative attention from his secret identity being revealed. While she spent just minutes on screen, she provided a memorable moment for MCU fans when Peter saves her from Doc Ock and she makes him a promise.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Newsome reflected on what it was like to become part of the MCU and revealed the unexpected connection she made because of her "Spider-Man: No Way Home" role.