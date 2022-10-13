CSI: Vegas' Paula Newsome On What It Was Like Joining Such An Iconic Franchise - Exclusive

The "CSI" franchise has a long history dating back to 2000, when the original "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" premiered. That flagship series ran for 15 seasons before ending in 2015, spawning in that time three spin-off shows: "CSI: Miami," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Cyber."

In 2021, a sequel to the original, "CSI: Vegas," premiered, with returning stars William Petersen as Gil Grissom and Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle — plus a whole new batch of characters, including Paula Newsome as head of the Las Vegas Crime Lab, Maxine Roby. Together, this gifted team of forensic investigators use state-of-the-art techniques to do what they do best: follow the evidence and capture the criminal.

In Season 2, which currently airs Thursdays on CBS, Petersen and Fox have exited the show, and Marg Helgenberger has re-entered the picture as Catherine Willows. But while the former "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" stars may be why fans initially tuned in to "CSI: Vegas," they stay for the riveting storylines and the captivating fresh set of faces; Newsome, in particular, is a powerful personality on screen.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Newsome opened up about what it has been like being the newbie in such an iconic franchise.