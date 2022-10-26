Rumor Report: Will Yondu Appear In The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special?

On October 25, Marvel Studios released its first trailer for the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," which will premiere directly to Disney+ on November 25. As its title suggests, the special will revolve around the Guardians of the Galaxy celebrating Christmas, in an attempt to cheer up Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) in the wake of Gamora (Zoe Saldana)'s "Avengers: Infinity War" death.

Though this "Guardians" Christmas special looks to be more of a fun diversion than a major chapter in their ongoing story, its first trailer nevertheless teases some new developments for the Guardians some viewers might find intriguing. Among various small details in the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" trailer is a brief look at a new ship on which the Guardians now reside, as well as a significant growth spurt for Groot (Vin Diesel). Kevin Bacon also appears in the "Guardians" Christmas special trailer as himself, to the delight of some fans online.

While he isn't in this first trailer, Disney also revealed another intriguing addition to its upcoming "Guardians" release: Michael Rooker, who portrays Yondu in the first two "Guardians" films. Of course, Yondu is dead in "Guardians" canon, bringing into question the precise nature of Rooker's "Guardians" Christmas special role.