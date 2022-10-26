Makeup Artist Names The Classic Monster Movies She Studied For Her Work On Werewolf By Night - Exclusive

While horror movies are a staple in Hollywood, it's not that often that film artisans get the opportunity to shoot a movie or TV show in black and white. The format, of course, was the only option available to Universal Studios when it was releasing its monster movies from the early 1930s through the late 1950s, making classics out of such terrorizing tales as "Frankenstein," "Dracula," "The Mummy," "Bride of Frankenstein," "The Wolf Man," and "Creature from the Black Lagoon."

The lycanthrope character among those titles undoubtedly inspired the Marvel comic book line "Werewolf by Night," which has been adapted for the screen by director Michael Giacchino and Marvel Studios for a new Disney+ streaming special. While KNB Effects created the look of the monsters in "Werewolf by Night," prolific makeup artist Ellen Arden headed the makeup department for the human characters in the film.

Having grown up watching monster movies and worked on several horror films and TV series since becoming a makeup artist in Hollywood, Arden got the rare opportunity to tailor her craft for a black-and-white presentation for "Werewolf by Night." The short film follows a group of monster hunters vying to claim a supernatural gem known as the Bloodstone, which gives its possessor the power to control monsters. Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal) is one of the hunters seeking the Bloodstone, even though he is harboring the secret that he is cursed to become the Werewolf by Night. Also in the hunt is Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), the estranged daughter of the monster hunter the gem is named after.

In an exclusive interview, Ellen Arden told Looper which monster movies she studied to help bring her makeup work to life in "Werewolf by Night."