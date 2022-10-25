Bori Baba From The Winchesters Season 1, Episode 3 Was Inspired By Northern Indian Mythology

There's a scene in "The Winchesters'" third episode, "You're Lost Little Girl," in which Mary (Meg Donnelly) acknowledges the "wayward" nature of the monsters the gang has faced so far in Season 1. For example, Episode 2 brought in South America's La Tundra, a shape-shifting witch who preyed on people who were mad at their parents. Prior to that, the hunters were pitted against a Lougarou, a werewolf that originates from Haitian folklore.

Episode 3 continues that trend. Furthermore, Mary's words suggest that the decision to bring an unpredictable international flavor to "The Winchesters" is more complex than the creators simply having fun with different types of monsters. In this one, Mary and John (Drake Rodger) go up against Bori Babi, a bogeyman lifted straight from Northern Indian mythology.

That said, there are variations of this legend throughout the world, so be careful the next time you see an unsuspecting sack lying on the ground and think nothing of it. With that in mind, let's find out why stories about this bogeyman have been terrifying people for generations.