The South American Folkore That Inspired La Tunda From The Winchesters Season 1, Episode 2

This article contains spoilers for "The Winchesters" Episode 2.

"The Winchesters" continues to echo "Supernatural" while carving its own identity in the successful horror franchise. Like its parent series, the early episodes have been monster-of-the-week mysteries that are steeped in terrifying folklore such as Lougarou creatures. However, they also tease overarching horrors that will make their presence felt down the line, spelling trouble for all living lifeforms.

According to showrunner Robbie Thompson, coming up with brand-new types of creatures for "The Winchesters" has been lots of fun. "[We] really were excited about trying to find a new monster, a new Big Bad, and even within the course of episodes, trying to find some new monsters for our heroes to be fighting," he told TVLine.

Episode 2, "Teach Your Children Well," perfectly epitomizes that sweet balance of old and new — and it features an interesting monster for good measure. The closing scenes introduce a "Supernatural" character to "The Winchesters," but the main story pits the gang against a South American folklore creature that's never cropped up in the "Supernatural" universe until now.