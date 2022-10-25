What's The Song At The End Of NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2, Episode 6?

"NCIS Hawai'i" is moving quickly through its second season with Episode 6 last night, titled "Changing Tides." So far, the season has featured quite a few adventurous cases, including the massive season premiere episode crossover event with "NCIS." Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant), Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami), Jesse Boone (Noah Mills), Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) have dealt with supposed mythical monsters on sacred Hawaiian land and even a murderous street racer. However, "Changing Tides" features a dangerous case involving a Marine who accidentally died due to a fentanyl overdose while near the ocean water. The investigation escalates relatively quickly, as Kai and Jesse discover a sunken plane — which used to be full of the drug — leaking into the waters.

However, a group of divers including Tyler Malone (Kyle Leatherberry) came and stole the rest of the stash, which originally belonged to a Colombian cartel. They naturally wanted their product back and hunted Tyler and his friends down, leading Kai and Jesse on a raid that ultimately stopped the operation and saved Tyler's life. Jesse nearly died in the process as well, having inhaled some of the fentanyl and bringing back past trauma he had with the narcotic.

Even with all of that going on, the team still had personal issues to deal with, including Ernie. He was ultimately able to speak about it in an emotional scene at the end of the episode with Lucy, and the conversation featured a somber song that you might not have recognized.