The First Poster For The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Promises Intergalactic Holiday Cheer

Even though they've popped up in "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Thor: Love and Thunder," 2017 was the last time that the Guardians of the Galaxy went on an adventure all their own at the movies. Thankfully, it won't be the final time they do, since that honor goes to "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which will arrive on the big screen in 2023 and send Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), and the rest of the team riding off into the sunset. However, before we get to that, the Guardians will take the Disney+ spotlight.

On November 25, 2022, "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" will premiere on the streamer for a festive small-screen detour. The first trailer for the special dropped on October 25, 2022, revealing a distraught Star-Lord who's still searching the cosmos for his beloved Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who ran off following "Endgame" after being plucked out of time. Drax and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) travel to Earth just in time for the Christmas season in hopes of finding him the ultimate gift to cheer him up: Kevin Bacon, as played by Kevin Bacon.

Coinciding with the trailer drop, Marvel Studios revealed a poster for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" — a project director James Gunn has made a bold claim about — and it promises all kinds of intergalactic holiday cheer.