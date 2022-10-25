The Arkham Asylum HBO Max Series Has Reportedly Found A New Showrunner In Antonio Campos

According to sources close to the production, Anthony Campos has been brought on to fill the role of writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner for HBO Max's "Arkham Asylum" series (via Variety). The news comes in the wake of the exits of Terence Winter and Joe Barton, who were previously attached to the series.

While "Arkham Asylum" was initially imagined as a story about the inner workings of the Gotham PD, the series has since morphed into an asylum-focused tale that will shine a light on some of Batman's most iconic villains. Though The Riddler (Paul Dano) and The Joker (Barry Keoghan) have already been shown as being housed in the facility in Matt Reeves' "The Batman," who else might be confined in Arkham in this version of Gotham is anyone's guess.

Campos has previously worked on HBO's true-crime mini-series "The Staircase," as well as the Bill Pullman investigative drama "The Sinner" (via IMDb). Campos also directed Netflix's adaptation of "The Devil All the Time," meaning that if Robert Pattinson decides to make a cameo in the "Arkham Asylum" series, it will reunite the two, as Pattinson also appeared in that film. While there's currently no release window for the new series, Batman fans are no doubt excitedly awaiting any more information on the project.