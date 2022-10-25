Bryce Dallas Howard To Voice Yaddle In Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi
The premiere of "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" is right around the corner, and the anticipation is building for Lucasfilm's latest foray into a galaxy far, far away.
Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2022, "Tales of the Jedi" is an animated series that aims to give fans a deeper look at some of the series' fan-favorite characters. With six episodes dropping on October 26, three will focus on everyone's favorite Togruta, Ahsoka Tano, while the remaining episodes give fans a look at Count Dooku's fall to the Dark Side (via Disney+). Providing an in-depth look at both of their origins, focusing on two distinctly different Jedi allows "Tales of the Jedi" to show fans a look at both sides of the Force.
The show comes from the masterful mind of "Star Wars" legend Dave Filoni, known for projects like "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "The Mandalorian," and the upcoming "Ahsoka." "Tales of the Jedi" adds another series to Lucasfilm's growing catalog of animated projects, joining "The Clone Wars," "Star Wars: Rebels," and "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," all helmed by Filoni.
Lucasfilm released the trailer for "Tales of the Jedi" last month, giving fans a look at the numerous prequel characters set to feature in the show. One lesser-known character featured in the Disney+ show will be Yaddle, the female equivalent to Yoda, and we now know that none other than Bryce Dallas Howard will voice the female Jedi.
Bryce Dallas Howard brings Yaddle to Star Wars animation
With the release of "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" right around the corner, director and actress Bryce Dallas Howard took to Twitter to announce that she lends her voice to Yaddle for the upcoming Disney+ series. She joins a star-studded cast, including Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka, Ian McDiarmid as Darth Sidious, Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn, and Clancy Brown as the Inquisitor.
Howard, best known for playing Claire Dearing in the "Jurassic World" series, is no stranger to the "Star Wars" universe, though "Tales of the Jedi" will be her first starring role. She clearly takes after her father, director Ron Howard, because her directorial work on "Star Wars" has already made her a favorite amongst fans. Bryce Dallas Howard has directed two episodes across both seasons of "The Mandalorian," Season 1 Episode 4, "Chapter 4: Sanctuary," and Season 2 Episode 3, "Chapter 11: The Heiress." She dove back into The Mandalorian's story with "The Book of Boba Fett" Season 1 Episode 5, "Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian." In "Tales of the Jedi," Howard moves out from behind the camera for her role as Yaddle.
Yaddle is a fairly obscure "Star Wars" character, only appearing briefly with no speaking lines in "Episode I: A Phantom Menace." She is featured in numerous canon writings, including books and comic books, with references in other projects like "Jedi Fallen Order." Like many other obscure characters, Yaddle was more fleshed out in "Star Wars Legends," but those stories are no longer considered canon.
Given that Yaddle's a member of the Jedi Council, she could be a recurring character across both Ahsoka and Dooku's stories, but it's unclear how many episodes she will be in.
"Tales of the Jedi" hits Disney+ on October 26.