Bryce Dallas Howard To Voice Yaddle In Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi

The premiere of "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" is right around the corner, and the anticipation is building for Lucasfilm's latest foray into a galaxy far, far away.

Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2022, "Tales of the Jedi" is an animated series that aims to give fans a deeper look at some of the series' fan-favorite characters. With six episodes dropping on October 26, three will focus on everyone's favorite Togruta, Ahsoka Tano, while the remaining episodes give fans a look at Count Dooku's fall to the Dark Side (via Disney+). Providing an in-depth look at both of their origins, focusing on two distinctly different Jedi allows "Tales of the Jedi" to show fans a look at both sides of the Force.

The show comes from the masterful mind of "Star Wars" legend Dave Filoni, known for projects like "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "The Mandalorian," and the upcoming "Ahsoka." "Tales of the Jedi" adds another series to Lucasfilm's growing catalog of animated projects, joining "The Clone Wars," "Star Wars: Rebels," and "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," all helmed by Filoni.

Lucasfilm released the trailer for "Tales of the Jedi" last month, giving fans a look at the numerous prequel characters set to feature in the show. One lesser-known character featured in the Disney+ show will be Yaddle, the female equivalent to Yoda, and we now know that none other than Bryce Dallas Howard will voice the female Jedi.