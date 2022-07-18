New Look At Amazon Prime's Fallout Series Should Be Familiar To Gamers

"Fallout" has remained a popular game series for years now. The premise of the franchise does a pretty good job of explaining why. The RPG series takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where you play as characters traversing the world post-nuclear war. Survivors of this Great War took refuge in Vaults, which are effectively huge underground bunkers. In the games, you step out of one of these Vaults into the great unknown, where you encounter the horrors of the outside world.

In the current age of intellectual property and adaptations, it makes sense that such a series would be ripe for a television series, and it's getting precisely that courtesy of Amazon Studios. A "Fallout" TV series is in the works, which will star the likes of Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten. And now, we have our first look at the series, and while it doesn't contain any of those actors, it does show us a recognizable landmark from the games.