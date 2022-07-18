New Look At Amazon Prime's Fallout Series Should Be Familiar To Gamers
"Fallout" has remained a popular game series for years now. The premise of the franchise does a pretty good job of explaining why. The RPG series takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where you play as characters traversing the world post-nuclear war. Survivors of this Great War took refuge in Vaults, which are effectively huge underground bunkers. In the games, you step out of one of these Vaults into the great unknown, where you encounter the horrors of the outside world.
In the current age of intellectual property and adaptations, it makes sense that such a series would be ripe for a television series, and it's getting precisely that courtesy of Amazon Studios. A "Fallout" TV series is in the works, which will star the likes of Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten. And now, we have our first look at the series, and while it doesn't contain any of those actors, it does show us a recognizable landmark from the games.
Someone grabbed some pictures of a Super Duper Mart set
Production on the "Fallout" series began back in June, and fans have waited anxiously for any more news on the show since then. While we don't have our first look yet at any of the characters, we have seen a prominent location published exclusively by Collider. The photos in question depict the Super Duper Mart, a grocery store that gets entirely overrun by raiders, as well as some dilapidated vehicles to really sell the post-apocalyptic setting.
The Super Duper Mart has been a prominent presence in the franchise since 2008's "Fallout 3." It's gone on to appear in every entry since. There's not a ton of action transpiring in the photos, but it does suggest the series will, indeed, pull from the games' lore to deliver something that will please long-time fans.
The series is being developed by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, who also worked together on the HBO series, "Westworld." Additionally, Geneva Robertson-Dworet ("Tomb Raider") and Graham Wagner ("Silicon Valley") have hopped on board as the show's showrunners and executive producers.