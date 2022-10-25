Marvel Releases An Ant-Sized Trailer For Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

The "Ant-Man" wing of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has often had some of the funniest promotional gimmicks of the franchise. From the incorporation of Paul Rudd's longstanding "Mac and Me" running gag with Conan O'Brien to that infamous "Ants!" promo with Rudd and Michael Douglas (via YouTube), there's just something about the quasi-comedic vibe of the "Ant-Man" movies that seems to inspire funnier advertising.

Then there's the tradition of releasing "ant-sized" versions of trailers and ads for "Ant-Man" movies. This goes all the way back to the first "Ant-Man" film in 2015 (per YouTube) and continues with the upcoming "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," which now has its own ant-sized version of its recently released official trailer.

If you've already seen the human-sized trailer for the movie, there probably isn't that much reason to check out the ant-sized version, unless you've been recently exposed to Pym Particles. But it's still a fun treat for fans of the wackiest franchise in the MCU.