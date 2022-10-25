Marvel Releases An Ant-Sized Trailer For Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
The "Ant-Man" wing of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has often had some of the funniest promotional gimmicks of the franchise. From the incorporation of Paul Rudd's longstanding "Mac and Me" running gag with Conan O'Brien to that infamous "Ants!" promo with Rudd and Michael Douglas (via YouTube), there's just something about the quasi-comedic vibe of the "Ant-Man" movies that seems to inspire funnier advertising.
Then there's the tradition of releasing "ant-sized" versions of trailers and ads for "Ant-Man" movies. This goes all the way back to the first "Ant-Man" film in 2015 (per YouTube) and continues with the upcoming "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," which now has its own ant-sized version of its recently released official trailer.
If you've already seen the human-sized trailer for the movie, there probably isn't that much reason to check out the ant-sized version, unless you've been recently exposed to Pym Particles. But it's still a fun treat for fans of the wackiest franchise in the MCU.
It's the trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, but smaller
As you can see above, the ant-sized edition of the official trailer for "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" is just like the regular-sized version of the trailer, but smaller (it also seems to be a second shorter, but that might be a by-product of the quantum manipulations at play here). That's pretty much the entirety of the bit, but it's worked in the past, and if the YouTube comments are any indication, it's working again now, particularly among members of the ant community, often underserved by Hollywood.
YouTube commenter Ghost Ant sums it up like this: "As an Ant I thank you for providing a trailer for our size, love to see the representation." With that in mind, it makes one feel a sense of goodwill that Marvel continues to produce ant-sized versions of its trailers and ads for the "Ant-Man" franchise. Hopefully, giant-sized versions will soon follow.
"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" is set to hit human-sized theaters on February 17, 2023.