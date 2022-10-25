Olivia Cooke Carefully Played Alicent To Be Different From Cersei

It's inevitable that characters on "House of the Dragon" would earn fan comparisons to characters from "Game of Thrones." The most obvious between the two HBO dramas based on George R.R. Martin's fantasy world is between Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), two women who find themselves at the center of a dangerous game for the Iron Throne.

Both are mothers who put their children above all else, preparing them to ascend to the throne, and both possess a willingness to cross certain moral lines to manipulate any situation or person to their advantage. Viewers got to see more of how Alicent developed into this mother as we see her friendship with Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emily D'Arcy) implode after she is pushed into a marriage to her father, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

In "Game of Thrones," we are introduced to Cersei far past when she's grown comfortable with her sinister nature. "House of the Dragon" concluded its first season with the highest-rated finale since the ending chapter to "Game of Thrones," and Cooke and others are opening up with their own thoughts on the prequel series and its relationship to "Game of Thrones." Cooke addressed comparisons between her character and Cersei and revealed she made sure she was distinguishing between the two women with her performance with some specific techniques.