Damon Lindelof's Star Wars May Finally Reveal The State Of The Galaxy After Rise Of Skywalker

Since 2015, Disney has maintained a steady stream of "Star Wars" media for fans to enjoy. From the polarizing sequel trilogy to various television shows, books, comics, and more, there's been no shortage of stories from a galaxy far, far away to enjoy. As the 2020s continue on, it seems like that trend will only continue. For instance, the second season of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," "Ahsoka," "The Acolyte," and a host of other titles are on their way to Disney+, and "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" will carry on the narrative of "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order."

This is just a taste of the countless "Star Wars" projects in development, though it's clear the franchise is leaning heavily into small-screen productions. For those eager to go to the movies, what is there to get excited about? Director Taika Waititi is getting his own movie, or at least he's supposed to, but he has cast some doubt on it. Additionally, "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson is working on a trilogy, and director Patty Jenkins of "Wonder Woman" fame is leading the limbo-bound "Star Wars: Rogue Squadron," but, surprisingly, that's not all.

The man behind HBO's "Watchmen" limited series, among several other well-known productions, Damon Lindelof, is also working on a "Star Wars" flick — one that could finally explore the saga timeline beyond the ending of "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker."