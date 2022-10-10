That Emotional Daemon And Viserys Scene From House Of The Dragon Episode 8 Was Totally Improvised

When asked about the episode's most important moments, Patel spoke extensively about the moment between Daemon and Viserys. "There was one moment in the throne room where Daemon helps Viserys up the stairs to the throne 'cause Viserys is so weak, he can't make it himself," Patel recalled. "First, a soldier comes up to Viserys, and Viserys shakes him away and says, 'No, no, no. I can do this myself.' He has the pride. And then another person comes to him and he thinks it's a soldier and it's actually his brother. When we were shooting that — I think the rehearsal again, the first day — the crown fell off of Paddy's head and Matt picked it up and we just kept going. We didn't stop [filming]. There was a discovery there of this moment. So then the three of us got together and they were like, 'We felt this. This felt like the turning point in our relationship. It's just a silent moment."

Apparently, there was also a speech Daemon was to make later in the episode that would have contradicted this moment... so they figured it out as they went along.

And then we thought to ourselves, 'We have the dinner coming up where Daemon's gonna then give a speech. Are we gonna undercut that moment?'" Patel continued. "We decided to shoot it both ways with the crown falling off and with the crown not falling off. Every time the crown fell off, all of us just caught our breath and at the same time we thought, 'Will we have anywhere to go by the time we get to the dinner?' And funny enough, in the edit we discovered that the moment was actually the crown falling off, in my mind at least. Then when you got to the dinner, it was more of an aftermath moment. It was more about the dinner when Daemon gives that speech, there's too many people in the room almost for that to be the emotional moment. I was so thankful that accident happened, that the crown fell off because it proved to be, at least for me, quite a heavy moment and quite a turning point for a storyline that had started in the pilot: Hey, I want your crown and by the end here I'm gonna put the crown back on your head and I'm gonna help you to your throne."

"House of the Dragon" airs on Sunday nights on HBO and HBO Max at 9 PM.