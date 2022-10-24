House Of The Dragon Co-Creator Ryan Condal Spills Some Details On Alicent's Mysterious Fourth Child Daeron

Speaking to Variety in the aftermath of the first season finale, Condal confirmed that, no, they haven't forgotten about Daeron. "He does exist," the showrunner said. "No worries, everybody. He's the youngest son. He's warded off at Oldtown to Hobert Hightower and soon to Ormond Hightower, who is Hobert's nephew, who becomes Lord of Oldtown. Honestly, this stuff happened all the time in this world. It's not our modern day where if you had a 6-year-old, you would FaceTime them every day and see how they're doing and write letters. He's there. That's the fact. When he is relevant to be mentioned — and he will be — he will be mentioned."

Condal is correct; Daeron will definitely be important as the Dance of the Dragons, as he eventually marches from Oldtown flanked by Hightower armies who fight for the Green factions against Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Emma D'Arcy) Blacks. Without spoiling anything, there's a lot of bloodshed ahead in this civil war, and Rhaenyra and Alicent's children are both powerful forces who will prove vital in the fight over the Iron Throne.

