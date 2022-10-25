The Peripheral's Gary Carr Discusses His Approach To Playing His 'Intriguing' Character - Exclusive

Gary Carr's Wilf is the first person viewers see as the pilot episode of Prime Video's "The Peripheral" begins. He's sitting on a park bench in what's identified as London 2099. Later in the episode, he makes contact with Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) through the machines in the 3D print shop where she works, trying to warn her about a threat to her and her family. The thing is that while Wilf is calling from 2099, Flynne is in 2032 — and somehow, Wilf not only knows who Flynne is, but he also wants to save her from those who want to harm her.

It's all part and parcel of the complex world of "The Peripheral," in which Flynne uses what she initially believes is virtual reality technology to project her consciousness into 2099. But everything Flynne does in the future is real, and Wilf hasn't just become aware of her presence there — he also believes she can help him with some larger purpose he has yet to reveal to her. Meanwhile, although Flynne doesn't quite trust Wilf, he also seems like one of the few people in 2099 who has her best interests at heart.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Carr, who's a veteran of shows like "Downton Abbey," "The Good Fight," and "The Deuce," described what spoke to him about the mysterious Wilf and how he went about bringing the character to life.