Jonathan Nolan And Gary Carr On The Complexity And Intrigue Of Prime Video's The Peripheral - Exclusive Interview

Jonathan Nolan is responsible for inventing some of the most fascinating worlds in pop culture. He co-wrote movies like "The Prestige," "The Dark Knight," and "Interstellar," and he co-created the sci-fi series "Westworld," which recently wrapped up its fourth season on HBO. Now, he's using his talents to help usher the Prime Video series "The Peripheral" to the screen as an executive producer.

Based on the novel of the same name by William Gibson, "The Peripheral" centers on Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz), a young woman from the rural American South whose unassuming life in the year 2032 is upended when she's given the opportunity to test a cutting-edge virtual reality game that takes place in 2099 London. It's there she meets Wilf (Gary Carr), a character who confirms what she already suspects: The far future she travels to when she puts on the headset isn't a game — it's real.

Wilf is one of the few reliable figures Flynne encounters in 2099, yet neither she nor viewers are entirely sure if she can trust him. It's a quality that Carr leans into in his performance, ensuring Wilf's presence feels both reassuring and mysterious. In an exclusive conversation with Looper, Nolan discussed what resonated with him about "The Peripheral," and Carr shared his thoughts on bringing his enigmatic character to life.