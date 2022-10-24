House Of The Dragon's Ryan Condal Promises Bigger And Bolder Season 2

Contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 finale.

No matter what side of the bloody family affair you stand on, there's no denying the season finale of 'House of the Dragon' sure had some bite to it. Alliances were tested, claims were stated, and dragons were left with important figures stuck in their teeth, pushing Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) on the verge of making the tough call we always knew she would. War is set to descend on Westeros, and while it might've taken its time to get there, the pacing was all part of the plan.

So what's the next step for the Dance of Dragons that will see old friends become permanent foes and blood relatives risk having theirs sprayed across the battlefield? As per Variety, Season 2 is already scheduled to begin filming in 2023, with a release date planned for the same year. The second round of dragon scales and swords was confirmed back in August, and with the cameras set to roll next year, showrunner Ryan Condal has already teased just what to expect for our next trip back to Westeros and why the latest one spanned as many years as it did.