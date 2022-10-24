Netflix Has No Plans To Back Down From Its Binge-Watching New Release Model

The world of streaming services is getting more and more fractured, thanks to the major services constantly fighting for viewers with their quality content, and a huge amount of cheap streaming services providing options for major players like HBO Max, Amazon's Prime Video, Disney+ and, of course, Netflix.

Unlike many streaming services that favor a weekly release model, Netflix has become known for dropping an entire season at once. This is great for fans who love to binge the latest season of "Cobra Kai," but it's also very much an outlier model when you compare it to the one-episode-a-week schedule every other major streamer seems to swear by.

Netflix has been known to experiment with its release schedules on occasion. In August 2022, the streamer announced that Guillermo del Toro's "Cabinet of Curiosities" will steer clear of the traditional Netflix binge model, and its eight episodes will be released over four days instead. However, fans of the binge model have nothing to worry about, because such experiments aren't indicative of Netflix's shift to weekly releases. In fact, it seems that the streaming service fully intends to remain committed to its signature binge model. Here's why.