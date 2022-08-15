Surprising News Just Dropped About The Release Schedule For Netflix's Cabinet Of Curiosities
The latest collaboration between Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro and Netflix, "Cabinet of Curiosities," is an anthology series consisting of eight episodes. Though del Toro will introduce each episode, the "Pacific Rim" helmer says that respective directors will spearhead all the individual stories to create a standalone experience.
"In this anthology, we gave ownership of each episode to the directors. Each of the episodes has a whole world. They present you with different delights. Some are savory, some are sweet. You get a surprise from each of the bites," the showrunner discussed during the "Cabinet of Curiosities" official first look. For the anthology, del Toro has tapped some of this generation's most interesting directors to tell tall chaotic tales.
The debut episode will be spearheaded by Jennifer Kent, the director behind the cult hit "The Babadook." Following that, "The Empty Man" director David Prior will take on an episode starring F. Murray Abraham. The following two episodes will be helmed by frequent del Toro collaborator Guillermo Navarro and "Firestarter" remake director Keith Thomas, respectively. "Mandy" writer and director Panos Cosmatos will direct an episode featuring "Robocop" star Peter Weller and "The Mummy" actress Sofia Boutella. "Twilight" director Catherine Hardwick will direct an episode based on H.P. Lovecraft's beloved "The Dreams in the Witch House" short story. As for the final two episodes, del Toro has enlisted "Splice" director Vincenzo Natali and Ana Lily Amirpour, the filmmaker behind "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night."
With such an exciting team of filmmakers in tow, Netflix's latest horror offering will be released in a unique way to extend the chills.
Netflix will release episodes of Cabinet of Curiosities daily
Netflix has become known for its "binge model," a strategy that involves releasing an entire season of a TV show all at once. Netflix executive Peter Friedlander maintained earlier this year that the streaming service's release strategy wouldn't shift (via Next TV). However, Netflix's release strategy for Guillermo del Toro's "Cabinet of Curiosities" can be considered the evolution of the typical "binge model."
The streaming service has confirmed that the anthology series will not be released all at once. Instead, the eight episodes will be staggered over four days. Two episodes will be released daily, from October 25 until October 28. "Cabinet of Curiosities" will be released during Netflix and Chills, the streamer's Halloween event. Netflix previously experimented with a similar model earlier this year with "Stranger Things 4," which released its two-part season finale a month after its debut.
The "Cabinet of Curiosities" release method is certainly inventive and will definitely prolong the online chatter surrounding the series, especially during the lead-up to Halloween. Because individual episodes are so unique and encompass several different horror subgenres, it might be helpful for the audience to see the show over the course of several days to retain key moments better. In a statement (via Deadline), del Toro discussed how each story is diverse and will tackle something entirely new: "We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds."