Surprising News Just Dropped About The Release Schedule For Netflix's Cabinet Of Curiosities

The latest collaboration between Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro and Netflix, "Cabinet of Curiosities," is an anthology series consisting of eight episodes. Though del Toro will introduce each episode, the "Pacific Rim" helmer says that respective directors will spearhead all the individual stories to create a standalone experience.

"In this anthology, we gave ownership of each episode to the directors. Each of the episodes has a whole world. They present you with different delights. Some are savory, some are sweet. You get a surprise from each of the bites," the showrunner discussed during the "Cabinet of Curiosities" official first look. For the anthology, del Toro has tapped some of this generation's most interesting directors to tell tall chaotic tales.

The debut episode will be spearheaded by Jennifer Kent, the director behind the cult hit "The Babadook." Following that, "The Empty Man" director David Prior will take on an episode starring F. Murray Abraham. The following two episodes will be helmed by frequent del Toro collaborator Guillermo Navarro and "Firestarter" remake director Keith Thomas, respectively. "Mandy" writer and director Panos Cosmatos will direct an episode featuring "Robocop" star Peter Weller and "The Mummy" actress Sofia Boutella. "Twilight" director Catherine Hardwick will direct an episode based on H.P. Lovecraft's beloved "The Dreams in the Witch House" short story. As for the final two episodes, del Toro has enlisted "Splice" director Vincenzo Natali and Ana Lily Amirpour, the filmmaker behind "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night."

With such an exciting team of filmmakers in tow, Netflix's latest horror offering will be released in a unique way to extend the chills.