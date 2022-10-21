Blue Bloods' Steve Schirripa On Anthony And Erin's Romantic Prospects – Exclusive

For those not familiar with "shipping," it's when fans of two people, usually fictional characters, hope those people become entangled in a romantic relationship. For some "Blue Bloods" viewers, Erin and Anthony are the perfect ship.

Ask Schirripa, and he has a whole other perspective. "First of all, Erin is out of his league," he says. "Second, it would ruin the whole chemistry and relationship. What are they going to do? Go out on dates? Move in together? Then what's going to happen? I'll tell you what'll happen. They won't work together anymore, and then we lose the whole thing. So I don't see it ever happening, and I don't think it should. Storyline-wise, that's not a great idea."

While it worked with two other characters on the show, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) — who are now married — Schirripa thinks Erin and Anthony have a different dynamic.

"With Will and Vanessa's characters ... I think that had to go there; they were partners," he says. "But this is a little different. [Erin] is the boss. Anthony works for her, watches out for her, protects her the best he can, and I think that's what makes it good. ... Here's a guy who's very protective of her. She comes from a different world, and Anthony comes from the street, working his way up. He was a cop who worked his way to DA investigator. Anthony's very smart at what he does, but she's [on] a whole other level."

Season 13 of "Blue Bloods" airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.