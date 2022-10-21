Black Adam's Aldis Hodge Didn't Let His Fear Of Heights Keep Him From Playing Hawkman

"Black Adam" is filled with firsts for the DC Extended Universe. The highly-anticipated superhero romp sees Dwayne Johnson stepping into the titular role — the first time the megastar has taken on a comic book role. In addition to bringing the anti-hero to the big screen, "Black Adam" will also see the cinematic debut of the Justice Society of America, which features the likes of Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Hawkman (Aldis Hodge). The release of "Black Adam" is monumental for DC as it's considered "Phase 1" for the franchise, according to Johnson (via Twitter). But the road to production was a particularly rocky one.

If there's one consistent theme that's ruled the production of "Black Adam," it's persistence. Johnson has been hard at work over the last decade to bring Teth-Adam and his benevolent cruelty to life. Since his announcement as the character, the DCEU has gone in a significantly new direction thanks to new regimes, parent company Warner Bros. has changed hands and received new leadership, for better or for worse. Nevertheless, Johnson persisted, and "Black Adam" lives to tell the tale as it heads into 4,402 domestic cinemas (via The Numbers).

While Johnson's determination and enthusiasm is frequently reported, it would be negligent to dismiss the work put in by those in supporting roles. Consider his co-star, Aldis Hodge, who went through his own trials and tribulations on set, persisting against his fears to bring Hawkman to life.