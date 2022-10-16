The Crown Season 5 Premiering So Soon After Queen Elizabeth II's Death Isn't Sitting Well With Some U.K. Viewers

Some of the most vocal supporters of the royals in this situation are controversial TV personality Piers Morgan and his wife Celia Walden, who writes for The Telegraph in the UK. Morgan and his guests speculated that it could hit an emotionally raw nerve for newly-crowned King Charles on a recent episode of his talk show (via Daily Express), while Walden took to print to defend the royal family's feelings, expressing concern that Netflix won't bother to "get stuck down in the weeds with issues of fact versus fiction" in The Telegraph.

Other concerned viewers include the panelists on the popular daytime British TV talk show "Loose Women." The show has questioned in the past whether or not the show's factual inaccuracies require a disclaimer, and even recently polled their fans on Twitter about whether or not the upcoming season should be delayed. Interestingly enough, after several hundred votes, 68% of fans want Netflix to go ahead with the planned debut.

Fans in the comments of the tweet were decisively split. Some, like @LynnTurley, think it should be canceled because "too many people appear to think this is a documentary" and many others think that the quick debut is disrespectful. Having said that, though, many other fans in that same thread are eager for Season 5 — and they did win the vote, after all.