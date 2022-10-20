Grey's Anatomy Fans Are Freaking Out About Dr. Montgomery's Return In Season 19, Episode 3

"Grey's Anatomy" Season 19 has introduced viewers to a group of interns who seem destined to eventually spearhead the series. However, the veterans of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital still have a part to play, especially in regard to mentoring the newcomers. Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) is the latest fan-favorite to return to the ABC series, and she's made an immediate impression on the young hopefuls.

Episode 3, titled "Let's Talk About Sex," sees the interns tasked with giving sex education advice to young people. To accomplish this, they make an informative video with the intention of having it go viral. That being said, the conversations have more influence than the hospital staff initially anticipate as old romances are rekindled and new ones are formed.

There are plenty of things to discuss coming out of the latest installment of "Grey's Anatomy." For some fans, however, nothing will beat Dr. Montgomery's latest visit to Grey Sloan, as evidenced by the reactions on social media.