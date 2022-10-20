CSI: Vegas Season 2, Episode 4 Makes Up For A Botched Catherine-Centric CSI Episode

"CSI: Vegas" Season 2 reintroduced Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) to the franchise in Episode 1. In recent weeks, though, the veteran CSI character has been relegated to the background while the other investigations have taken the center stage. However, Episode 4, "Koala," allows Catherine to shine as the main star of the show.

"Koala" sees Catherine and the gang track down a group of masked killers who massacred a family in cold blood. That said, Catherine also has personal woes to contend with as she tries to reconnect with her estranged daughter, who gave up her own CSI duties to embark on a career that her mother doesn't approve of.

While the fans' reaction to the episode remains to be seen, Helgenberger's performance will undoubtedly tug at the heartstrings of the franchise's long-time fans. Her character is given some introspective moments that highlight her inner struggles as a mother, while still remaining a force of nature when it comes to doing her job. In fact, many long-term "CSI" viewers will probably argue that this Catherine-centric episode has been long overdue.