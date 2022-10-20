Trevor Noah Is Getting Set To Drop His Third Netflix Special
In 2015, fans of "The Daily Show" mourned the news of Jon Stewart's departure as host, a title he had held on the Peabody Award-winning show since 1999. For his replacement, the show tapped Trevor Noah, a 31-year-old comedian from South Africa. "[Stewart] told me, 'I was where you were when I took over the show,'" Noah told the New York Times in 2015. "'Nobody knew me. I was just starting out, finding my voice, and that's when I was handed this seat.'"
Stewart's confidence in Noah turned out to be justified, and the new host has earned numerous accolades for his work on "The Daily Show." Even during his time behind the "Daily Show" desk, Noah hasn't forgotten his roots in stand-up comedy. Noah is the writer, producer, and star of 11 stand-up comedy specials, beginning with "Trevor Noah: The Daywalker" in 2009 (via IMDb). Now, Noah is getting ready to drop his third stand-up special for Netflix.
I Wish You Would hits Netflix this November
Trevor Noah has announced his newest stand-up special for Netflix, titled "I Wish You Would," Variety confirms. The special, which was filmed at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, is the comedian's third exclusive special with the streamer. He previously released "Afraid of the Dark" in 2017 and "Son of Patricia" in 2018. "Afraid of the Dark" holds a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so expectations are no doubt high for his next Netflix outing.
The news comes just weeks after Noah announced his departure from "The Daily Show" after holding the host mantle for seven years. Noah has already asserted that his post-"Daily Show" plans include travel and producing, and his production studio Day Zero will produce an upcoming MSNBC docuseries called "The Turning Point." The announcement of "I Wish You Would" indicates that more comedy is in his future as well.
"I Wish You Would" hits Netflix on November 22. His last appearance on "The Daily Show" will be on December 8.