Trevor Noah Is Getting Set To Drop His Third Netflix Special

In 2015, fans of "The Daily Show" mourned the news of Jon Stewart's departure as host, a title he had held on the Peabody Award-winning show since 1999. For his replacement, the show tapped Trevor Noah, a 31-year-old comedian from South Africa. "[Stewart] told me, 'I was where you were when I took over the show,'" Noah told the New York Times in 2015. "'Nobody knew me. I was just starting out, finding my voice, and that's when I was handed this seat.'"

Stewart's confidence in Noah turned out to be justified, and the new host has earned numerous accolades for his work on "The Daily Show." Even during his time behind the "Daily Show" desk, Noah hasn't forgotten his roots in stand-up comedy. Noah is the writer, producer, and star of 11 stand-up comedy specials, beginning with "Trevor Noah: The Daywalker" in 2009 (via IMDb). Now, Noah is getting ready to drop his third stand-up special for Netflix.