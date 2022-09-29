The Daily Show's Trevor Noah Just Made A Surprising Announcement

For decades, talk shows have been all the rage on television, and it's not difficult to understand why they've caught on. All it takes is a couple of couches, a charismatic host (like these iconic individuals), and a handful of entertaining segments to make one work. Among the most famous are "The Late Show" and "The Tonight Show," which have had a revolving door of hosts throughout their TV tenures. Though a relatively recent addition to the small screen landscape, "The Daily Show" has become a fan favorite in its own right, thanks predominantly to those who've taken up hosting duties.

Debuting in 1996, Craig Kilborn hosted "The Daily Show" for two years before handing the reigns off to its most well-known host, Jon Stewart. Beginning in 1999, Stewart used the show as a means to cover relevant social and political topics, interview noteworthy folks, and pull off the occasional sketch — often with a humorous or satirical twist. However, come 2015, Stewart elected to leave the show behind, passing it off to a then-relative unknown named Trevor Noah. In the years since, Noah has found success following a similar format to that of Stewart while putting his own twist on the show.

With roughly seven years of "Daily Show" experience under his belt, Trevor Noah made a surprising announcement on September 29, 2022.