It Sounds Like Warner Bros Finally Wants Henry Cavill's Superman To Fly Again
DC's Superman is one of the most famous superheroes in film and comic history. One of the earliest superheroes to jump from page to screen, Superman appeared in the 1950s TV series "Adventures of Superman," played by George Reeves. 1978 saw the character leap to the big screen in Richard Donner's film "Superman," with Christopher Reeve taking on the mantle.
The last solo film focusing on the character was the 2013 feature "Man Of Steel," which saw Henry Cavill take on the role of Superman and his alter-ego, Clark Kent. While Cavill's Superman appeared in two additional features, 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and 2017's "Justice League," there has been no word of Cavill reprising the role for a solo feature.
However, that is poised to change, as it sounds like Warner Bros., who produce the DC films, finally wants Henry Cavill's Superman to soar again. Here are the latest developments on the story.
Dwayne Johnson has been championing for Cavill's return
Warning: Spoilers ahead for the upcoming "Black Adam" film.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, DC is hard at work on a new Superman solo film, with Henry Cavill returning as the Kryptonian hero. Plans to make a new Superman film with Cavill were previously blocked by DC movies lead executive Walter Hamada, who had ideas of his own for Superman films. Hamada's time at DC, however, will be over in a few days (via The Hollywood Reporter).
The next installment is currently searching for a creative team, with DC executives already developing a shortlist. Among the names they're hoping to get, though they have yet to make a formal offer, is Christopher McQuarrie, who has been leading the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, starting from 2015's "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" (via The Hollywood Reporter). McQuarrie and Cavill worked together previously on the 2018 franchise entry "Mission: Impossible – Fallout."
Another person championing Cavill's return as Superman is "Black Adam" star Dwayne Johnson. The Hollywood Reporter article spoke about the lengths Johnson went to get approval for Cavill's Superman to make a possible cameo in "Black Adam." Johnson initially approached Hamada with the idea when "Black Adam" was undergoing reshoots, but when Hamada refused, Johnson went instead to executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, who are currently shepherding Warner Bros. Pictures. Their agreement led to a series of negotiations, and the scene came to fruition in mid-September.
Johnson and Cavill share a manager in Dany Garcia, who is also Johnson's producing partner.