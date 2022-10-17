It Sounds Like Warner Bros Finally Wants Henry Cavill's Superman To Fly Again

DC's Superman is one of the most famous superheroes in film and comic history. One of the earliest superheroes to jump from page to screen, Superman appeared in the 1950s TV series "Adventures of Superman," played by George Reeves. 1978 saw the character leap to the big screen in Richard Donner's film "Superman," with Christopher Reeve taking on the mantle.

The last solo film focusing on the character was the 2013 feature "Man Of Steel," which saw Henry Cavill take on the role of Superman and his alter-ego, Clark Kent. While Cavill's Superman appeared in two additional features, 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and 2017's "Justice League," there has been no word of Cavill reprising the role for a solo feature.

However, that is poised to change, as it sounds like Warner Bros., who produce the DC films, finally wants Henry Cavill's Superman to soar again. Here are the latest developments on the story.