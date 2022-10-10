Chloë Grace Moretz Won't Play Just Any Marvel Or DC Villain

Chloë Grace Moretz confirmed to ComicBook.com that not only is she interested in taking on a role in a superhero project, but she's already talked to Marvel. While the "The Peripheral" star would prefer to play a villain, she says she's open to any casting that feels right for her. "Yeah, we've talked a little bit about it," she said, referring to her Marvel chats. "I think for me, I would be really interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC and jumping into more of the darker side of the role."

However, Moretz clarified that she'd be open to heroic roles as well, so long as they aligned with her ethos and what she feels she can bring to the character. "I love a superhero. I think that would be really fun, too, but I think it's just all about finding the one that really matches what you're wanting to get across, and the scope of the character. I think it would be really fun if it was the right role and the right project."

There's no telling what was discussed between Marvel and Moretz, but with the MCU lining its roster with younger talent, now might be the perfect time for the star to come aboard the franchise. In recent years, Marvel has recruited Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, among other fresh-faced actors. The new blood comes as Marvel's former stars, such as Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., move on to future endeavors.