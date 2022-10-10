Chloë Grace Moretz Won't Play Just Any Marvel Or DC Villain
Chloë Grace Moretz's preternatural acting talent was evident from a young age. She first broke big at just eight years old with the 2005 remake of "The Amityville Horror," and before long, her talents were in high demand. Now 25, Moretz is already a veteran of the movie business with a laundry list of credits to her name. Her latest project is the Amazon Prime adaptation of William Gibson's science-fiction novel, "The Peripheral."
Moretz's first foray into superhero films came in 2010 with "Kick-Ass," Matthew Vaughn's raunchy sendup of the genre that comedically imagined what would happen if regular people decided to suit up and fight crime. Moretz played Hit-Girl, a child trained by her Batman-esque father (a delightfully deranged Nicolas Cage) to be a deadly vigilante. She also starred in the 2013 sequel to that film. Since then, Moretz has tumbled through a long lineup of roles ranging from comedies like "Neighbors 2" to horror, dramas, and thrillers like "The Equalizer" with Denzel Washington but has yet to return to the world of cape flicks. Nor will she return for a potential "Kick-Ass 3."
Now, Moretz says she'd be happy to sign onto a superhero film but only under the right conditions.
Moretz has met with Marvel but is open to other superhero roles
Chloë Grace Moretz confirmed to ComicBook.com that not only is she interested in taking on a role in a superhero project, but she's already talked to Marvel. While the "The Peripheral" star would prefer to play a villain, she says she's open to any casting that feels right for her. "Yeah, we've talked a little bit about it," she said, referring to her Marvel chats. "I think for me, I would be really interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC and jumping into more of the darker side of the role."
However, Moretz clarified that she'd be open to heroic roles as well, so long as they aligned with her ethos and what she feels she can bring to the character. "I love a superhero. I think that would be really fun, too, but I think it's just all about finding the one that really matches what you're wanting to get across, and the scope of the character. I think it would be really fun if it was the right role and the right project."
There's no telling what was discussed between Marvel and Moretz, but with the MCU lining its roster with younger talent, now might be the perfect time for the star to come aboard the franchise. In recent years, Marvel has recruited Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, among other fresh-faced actors. The new blood comes as Marvel's former stars, such as Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., move on to future endeavors.