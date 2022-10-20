Why Millie Winchester From The Winchesters Looks So Familiar

On Tuesday, October 11, "Supernatural" fans were not only brought back to a world where urban legends are not so much legends but a frightening reality but also taken back in time to the 1970s in the premiere of the "Supernatural" prequel series "The Winchesters." The pilot introduces the main duo, Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) and John Winchester (Drake Rodger), and depicts their fateful meeting outside of a movie theater showing "Slaughterhouse-Five," a film with a poignant anti-war message. Besides Sam and Dean's parents, viewers are also introduced to Millie Winchester, John's mother and the Winchester brothers' paternal grandmother.

Unlike her husband, Henry (Gil McKinney), who is portrayed in flashbacks in "Supernatural," not much is known about Millie because she is never mentioned in the 15 seasons of the dark fantasy series. Therefore, the premiere of "The Winchesters" is fans' first introduction to both the character and Bianca Kajlich, the actor who plays her, although her face may look familiar to some.